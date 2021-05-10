NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

