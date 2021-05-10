Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

