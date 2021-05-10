Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

PRMRF stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

