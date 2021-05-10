Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JRONY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.81%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

