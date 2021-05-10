Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Post posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of POST stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

