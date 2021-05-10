HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HDELY stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

