Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

