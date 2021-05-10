Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

