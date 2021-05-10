Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 11,105 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1,607.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

