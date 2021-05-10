BMO Capital Markets Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $75.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

