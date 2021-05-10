Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day moving average is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.92.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

