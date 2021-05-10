Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

