Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 57.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14,645.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.7% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.38 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

