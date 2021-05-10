Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $376,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $174.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

