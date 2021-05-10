Allworth Financial LP Invests $26,000 in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

