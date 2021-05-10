Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Purchases 160 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

