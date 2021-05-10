Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $255.06 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

