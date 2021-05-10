Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nordson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Nordson by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

NDSN opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

