Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,680 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

