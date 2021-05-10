Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,956,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

