CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

