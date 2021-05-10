Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,432. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

