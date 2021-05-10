Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.25 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

