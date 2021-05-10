Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $347.88 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $348.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

