Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

