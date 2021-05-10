Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $252,000 in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

AROW stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

