Allworth Financial LP Buys 235 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 242.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $117.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

