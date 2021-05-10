Allworth Financial LP Takes $50,000 Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

