Allworth Financial LP Purchases 120 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 97.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $191.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $128.33 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

