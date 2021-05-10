Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.03 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

