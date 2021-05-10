Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.