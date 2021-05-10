Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $76.49 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

