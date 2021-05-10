Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $156.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.