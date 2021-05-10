DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $101.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

