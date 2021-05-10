Benchmark Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $160.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

