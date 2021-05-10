Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

