Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

