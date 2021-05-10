Northland Power (NPI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northland Power (TSE: NPI) recently:

4/23/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$39.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.15 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

