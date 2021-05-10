Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,737 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

