19,999 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $906.52 million, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

