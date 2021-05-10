DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $315.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.84 and a 1-year high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

