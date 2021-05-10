KBC Group NV Makes New $69,000 Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

