We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,198 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $188.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

