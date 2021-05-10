Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

