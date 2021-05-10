Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

