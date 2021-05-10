EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

