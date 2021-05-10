Morgan Stanley Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $122.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.