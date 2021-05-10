Raymond James Increases Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $27.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $25.18 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.