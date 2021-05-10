Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,660 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

