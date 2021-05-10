Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

